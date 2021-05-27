DA’s office maintains community service program with help from Barnett

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Circuit Court District Attorney’s office honored Mississippi Sen. Juan Barnett Thursday.
District Attorney Lin Carter says Barnett was a key player in helping the department secure funds to keep its community service program.
The purpose of the program is to give first-time nonviolent offenders a second chance at a better life.
“Anytime we have an opportunity, whether at the state level or the local level, to help individuals who make a mistake in life, I think that we should try and do that,” Barnett said. “To give these individuals an opportunity to become productive citizens again.”
According to Barnett, it was about $125,000 in direct funds to the program from the state rather than a grant.
This comes after Barnett sponsored Senate Bill 2795, which was passed into law back in April. The bill has given thousands of Mississippi prisoners the opportunity for parole.
