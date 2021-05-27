COVID-19 variant identified in 2 Pine Belt long term care facilities

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports cases of the South African variant of COVID-19 have been identified at long term care facilities in Forrest and Covington counties.
MSDH said 10 cases of the B.1.351 virus variant were identified in outbreaks at Bedford Care-Monroe Hall in Forrest County and Landmark Care of Collins.
A total of 12 cases of the variant have been identified in Mississippi.
According to MSDH, the residents who contracted the variant were fully vaccinated. Two of the residents required hospitalization and one person died, state health officials said. The rest of the cases caused minimal to no symptoms.
“Although one death is extremely unfortunate, the fact that most of these cases have had minimal to no symptoms in highly vulnerable individuals is extremely encouraging,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “The vaccines currently available provide excellent protection against severe disease. While theses illnesses are caused by variant strains, the outcomes of all these cases would likely be much more severe if they were not vaccinated.”
MSDH officials say 544 COVID-19 variant cases had been reported in Mississippi as of May 21. Most of the cases are the UK variant of the virus, which experts say is less infectious than the South African variant.
To date, more than 844,000 Mississippians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. MSDH says 254 breakthrough cases have been reported statewide.
Byers said to prevent breakthrough cases and the transmission of COVID-19, vaccination is strongly encouraged, especially in long term care facilities.
“It’s vitally important that all healthcare and long-term care facility staff get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Dr. Byers. “We need to protect our most vulnerable populations.”
