Two candidates running for Ward 1 seat on Hattiesburg City Council

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There are three council seat races as well as the mayor’s race on Hattiesburg’s 2021 municipal ballot.
In Ward 1, incumbent Republican Jeffrey George will be challenged by Democrat Ken Chambers. Both men shared their experiences, platforms and plans with WDAM.
“When I first ran, I saw a need for young, energetic leadership in our city,” George said. “I wanted someone on the council who could relate not only to the students, but the young professionals and young families here in Hattiesburg, but also had the energy to get out and serve and represent everybody in Ward 1.”
Chambers shared why he is inspired to run, saying, “I saw a need in this city that there’s a section of our community that don’t feel like they have voices and they need to be empowered, and traditionally, you’ve got communities and neighborhoods that people are not getting the proper resources they need.”
George was elected in 2017 by defeating Chambers and said he has enjoyed serving the past four years.
“I take it upon myself to be very proactive, to get out and look at potholes and make sure people are aware of them before they get worse. To make sure piles get picked up, to make sure problems are resolved before they become bigger issues,” George said.
George lives in the Highlands neighborhood and graduated with two degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi.
George hopes residents have seen improvements in their neighborhoods during his time in office.
“A major accomplishment is the total redevelopment of 38th Avenue, where we put in a brand new 8-foot sidewalk, medians, new lights and the stoplight at Montague Boulevard, which was a much-requested thing when I ran in 2017.”
George said the three things that he would like to focus on if re-elected are infrastructure, public safety and city services.
“As a city, we must start planning long term for the improvement of our infrastructure and investing in areas that have seen less investment over time,” George said. “The other thing is public safety. We must continue to put resources into our public safety, not only with the police department and with the fire department, to ensure that we are effectively serving every resident of Hattiesburg. Finally, it’s city services. We must continue to invest in our city personnel and make sure they have the resources and equipment necessary to provide equal city services across Hattiesburg and make sure that problems do not go unnoticed and unresolved.”
His challenger, Chambers, has a political science degree from Southern Miss and is passionate about community service.
Chambers said his campaign is about the people of Ward 1.
“We want to give a voice to the voiceless,” Chambers said. “I mean, that’s the basis of my campaign. It’s empowering people’s voices. There’s a section of this community that don’t feel like they have a voice, that don’t feel like their needs are being met, that don’t feel like the proper resources are being allocated to their community. So it’s about time that our local government reflects the actual demographics of this community.”
Chambers said he hopes to see himself on the council to give his community representation.
“They’re doing redistricting. All around the country when they do redistricting, I don’t know if people are familiar with gerrymandering, where they stack and pack people of color in areas to control the politics,” Chambers said. “We’ve just come off our last census and the African American community in the city is probably going to increase, and people in this community really just want proper representation when it comes down to their local government and hopefully, with me getting on the city council, it will be the first time in recent years that reflects the demographics of the city.”
Chambers said he is focused on his campaign and hopes to address a few quality of life concerns if elected.
“There are a ton of issues. My platform – we want to make sure that everybody in Hattiesburg has a proper quality of life,” Chambers said. “Every place in this city should be a desirable place to live. We want first-rate services for all the citizens of Hattiesburg. We want to make economic opportunities available, and we just want an honest and transparent government. Safe and healthy neighborhoods – the crime rate in the city has gone up in recent years and you have to have people in these positions who can relate to people in these communities that can come up with solutions to fix these problems.”
Chambers made headlines back in March when he was indicted on a felony charge of false pretenses. His attorney said, “The allegations that have been made are simply not true and after all the facts come out, I expect a good outcome.”
The municipal election is on Tuesday, June 8th and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
