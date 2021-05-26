Suspect all smiles following bank robbery arrest

PRENTISS, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say they’ve arrested a man in connection with a recent bank robbery in Prentiss.
Eric Boykin, of Gulfport, was arrested after police found him in the woods about 600 yards from the bank he had allegedly held up Tuesday afternoon.
Investigator Richard Browning, with the Prentiss Police Department, says Boykin entered the Hancock Bank, armed with a handgun, and robbed it.
He later fled and was eventually captured in a wooded area following a manhunt that involved several agencies.
Agencies that participated included the ATF, FBI, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Louisiana State Prison System K9 team, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police Department, and others.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency also pitched in, bringing in a drone to help search for the suspect from the air.
Boykin is being charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Following the arrest, Boykin was seen smiling in a photo with several officers involved in the hunt.
