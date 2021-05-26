Southern Miss football game at La. Tech moved to Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Miss football game against Louisiana Tech University has been pushed up a day to Friday, Nov. 19, and will be broadcast by the CBS Sports Network.
Game time is set for 7 p.m. set for Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, La.
The Golden Eagles open Will Hall era on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala.
Season tickets can be purchased online at SouthernMissTickets.com, by calling 1-800-844-TICK (8425) or by visiting the Pat Ferlise Ticket Office weekdays between 8 a.m., and 5 p.m.
Renewal deadline for season ticket holders is June 1.
