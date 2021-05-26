3 Pine Belt schools reach MHSAA State Baseball Championships

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Three Pine Belt high school baseball teams are on their way to compete for a state championship, and one team is fighting to keep their championship hopes alive in an elimination game Wednesday night.
Sumrall, Taylorsville and Magee high schools will play in the 2021 Mississippi High School Activities Association State Baseball Championships for their respective classes on June 1-4, 2021 at Trustmark Park in Pearl.
Championship games will be played in a best-of-three series, meaning that one team has to win two games in order to be crowned as the champion.
Below is the schedule of the championship games for the three teams:
- Class 2A – Taylorsville Tartars vs. East Union Urchins
- Game 1: Wednesday, June 2 – 1 p.m.; Game 2: Friday, June 4 – 1 p.m.
- Class 3A – Magee Trojans vs. Booneville Blue Devils
- Game 1: Tuesday, June 1 – 4 p.m.; Game 2: Thursday, June 3 – 4 p.m.
- Class 4A – Sumrall Bobcats vs. West Lauderdale Knights
- Game 1: Wednesday, June 2 – 4 p.m.; Game 2: Friday, June 4 – 4 p.m.
Oak Grove is facing elimination in the Class 6A South State Championships after the Warriors were shut out 4-0 by the Northwest Rankin Cougars Tuesday night.
The Warriors will face the Cougars again at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Henry Breland Field at R.A. Clinton Park in Oak Grove for a chance to tie the series with hopes to still have a chance to advance to the championship round.
The winner of the Warriors-Cougars series will advance to take on the Madison Central Jaguars for the Class 6A State Championship.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.