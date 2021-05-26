Laurel mayoral candidates detail goals if elected

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - In less than two weeks, residents will head to the polls to decide who will lead Laurel for the next four years.
Road repairs are one common topic amongst Laurel independent mayoral candidates Miranda Beard, Anthony Hudson, Kim Page and Democratic incumbent Johnny Magee.
“I believe the worst streets in the city should be put on a priority list,” Beard said.
“Our citizens are complaining about potholes, and I just think that concrete, it’s expensive… but it’s better,” Hudson said.
“We have to do something to get the pipes in order first, then rebuild the pipes and then get better systems for our streets,” Page said.
“We will continue to work the plan that we have… not only paving the streets, but fixing the water, sewer and the drainage,” Magee said.
However, not all four candidates have the exact same goals.
Beard said it’s all about the citizens.
“What are the needs in the city? How can we address those needs and the strategy in order to get it done? Making sure the right people are in the right places at the right time to ensure that we’re addressing those concerns the citizens have,” Beard said.
She added there are some key issues in the city she thinks need to be addressed.
“From dilapidated houses to our aging infrastructure, to our streets, flooding issues in the city, and how to promote industry and how to promote our businesses around the city,” Beard said.
As for Hudson, he has a few top priorities.
“My top three goals would be the Boys and Girls Club, to convert the streets over to concrete and also start trying to find a place for the Black History Museum here in Laurel, MS,” Hudson said.
He noted he also wants to use a community grant to improve housing.
“I’m going to use a community development block grant on the community side, and that’s where I plan on refurbishing houses and putting houses out in the community and everything and helping the elderly that do have houses fix up their homes,” Hudson said.
Improving law enforcement is one thing Page said is on top of her list.
“We have to do a police reform for the police officers here because we do need protection,” Page said. “We need to do anything that we can to do some kind of community policing.”
She’s also aiming to upgrade the city of Laurel as a whole.
“My goal is to rebuild Laurel, get businesses back in our community that were closed and get some activities for our elderly in our community and our children,” Page said.
Magee plans to continue projects from his previous terms if re-elected, specifically housing.
“We will also be trying to continue the housing program that we have, which is refurbishing houses for people who have homes that they own but they’re in not perfect condition,” Magee said.
He also wants to focus on education.
“We will also continue to help to make the schools as good as we can through the way that we appoint the school board members,” Magee said.
Municipal general elections will take place on June 8.
