Jasper County EMA director retires, Jenkins takes over

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After 40 years of service, Jasper County Emergency Management director Mike Lucas has retired.
During those 40 years, Lucas has had his hands full, serving as fire chief for the Bay Springs Volunteer Fire Department, being the Jasper County fire coordinator and serving on the board of alderman, which he will continue to do.
His retirement officially started on Wednesday, leaving his replacement Hudson Jenkins to take the reins.
“I worked alongside him, he trained me and showed me how to do the duties of the director,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said Lucas went to the Jasper County Board of Supervisors to recommend him as his replacement. It seemed fitting because Jenkins has been Lucas’ deputy director for the last five years.
“It was fun. I enjoyed it,” Jenkins said. “It’s along the lines of work that I enjoy doing. I like working with the public, I like helping the public and I’ve got 12 years of fire service behind me.”
Despite his extensive background in the field, Jenkins says he is still anxious about his new role.
“There’s still some nervous moments, but I think I’ll be able to do it,” Jenkins said. “He’s [Lucas] offered to answer any questions that I’ll have in the future, and I’ve got a good staff working with me, a good support team.”
Above all, Jenkins says he is thankful for the opportunity.
“I’m honored that he chose me to be his replacement as director, and I hope to make him proud,” Jenkins said.
Even though Jenkins settled into his new office Wednesday, he will officially become the new director on Thursday.
