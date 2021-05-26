Hattiesburg store uses backyard to bring live music to community

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hub City Beers is giving the community what it wants with “Back Yard Jam Sessions,” featuring local musicians live.
“We’re glad to showcase people who are local, who are keeping the music scene alive, and we really want to promote that local artistry,” said Alexander Ignatiev, owner of Hub City Beers.
Back Yard Jam Sessions is a way for local musicians to showcase their music and talent, plus earn a little cash on the side.
Hattiesburg locals Jesse and Ryann McGhee moved back from Colorado in September 2020. With the music scene starting to open back up in the city, they are excited to play shows again.
“The restrictions are a little lighter here, and that’s been really nice. Come back and play some music in our hometown,” Jesse said.
“It’s been awesome,” Ryann added. “It’s nice that the weather is starting to be nice again and being outside.”
Due to COVID-19, many artists are unsure if they are ready to play shows again. Ryann shared a few tips and reminders on why it’s important to start playing again.
“Take your own precautions, and you do what you feel is right,” Ryann said. “Know that the general public’s hunger for live music is at an all-time high, and so it’s going to be a rewarding experience when you get back out there.“
Backyard Jam Sessions are booked until the end of July for Hub City Beers. Shows will be held every Wednesday from 5:30 until 7:30 pm. The shows are free to the public.
For more information on Hub City Beers, or how you can play at Hub City Beers, you can visit hubcitybeers.com.
