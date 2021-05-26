Grammys change rules for album of the year award

That’s in contrast to albums like Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” which features songs written by the young star and her brother Finneas, who also produces all of her tracks. Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour,” which is expected to debut at No. 1 next week — also features a tight group of collaborators that wouldn’t fall in to the double digits like Bieber or Grande’s album. That distinction of using less collaborators could benefit Eilish and Rodrigo at the Grammys, and it begs the question: Would voters rather award 50 players for album of the year, or eight?