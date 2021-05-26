Ellisville issues boil water notice after water main break

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for some residents of Ellisville after a water main was struck Wednesday afternoon.
According to the city, a crew from C Spire was boring near Hill Street when a 6-inch water main was cut.
City crews have since repaired the line.
The boil water notice applies to all residents east of Interstate 59 to the MS Highway 590 bypass.
Residents will be notified when the water is safe to drink.
