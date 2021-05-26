Director of Student Financial Aid gives tips on the application process

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Applying for financial aid for college isn’t a quick process.
Lamar County School District Counselor Supervisor, Julie Clinton said she helps parents and students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, every year.
“It is a long and overwhelming process, but it is the only way that our students have to receive federal, state, and sometimes even private scholarships,” Clinton said.
The basics of applying are the same, but a policy change from the Mississippi Office of Student Financial Aid could add extra work.
“This change is just the authority to request supporting documents for students who fall into a very specific category of students who have provided information on the FAFSA or MAPP that doesn’t match,” said Jennifer Rogers, director of Student Financial Aid for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning.
Rogers said if an applicant states they live in a home with one parent on the FAFSA then put two parents on the MAAPP application, it will flag the change and ask for proof.
Rogers added some tips to avoid red flags when it comes to household and financial changes when filing out both the FAFSA and MAPP.
“Do both of the applications at the same time. While the FAFSA may take a while to complete, the MAAPP is easy. It takes less than 10 minutes to complete,” Rogers said.
That’s because Rogers said you can link and transfer your FAFSA data to the MAAPP application which will help eliminate those flags.
“So, families should not fear this. As with any application that you do, the FAFSA the MAPP, be truthful,” Rogers said.
If you have more questions about state financial aid visit the Mississippi Office of Student Financial Aid website.
Lastly, the policy changed for the office of student financial aid takes place Oct. 1.
