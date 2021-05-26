Columbia Library reopens after 2019 tornado damage

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Seventeen months after a tornado heavily damaged the Marion County-City of Columbia Public Library, it has reopened to the public.
Staff members and local officials cut a ribbon and opened the doors of the facility, which sustained roof and floor damage after a twister hit it on Dec. 16, 2019.
A temporary location had been open in downtown Columbia for most of the time since then.
But, much of the service from that location was curbside and access was often limited because of the pandemic.
“We’ve rearranged the layout of the library, that’s going to be a big deal but we think when people get used to it, they’ll love it as much as we do,” said Mona Swayze, branch manager of the Columbia-Marion County Public Library.
“The circulation desk has moved across the room, the computers have moved across the room, the children’s room has moved downstairs to a children’s area.”
The total cost of the repairs and upgrades to the library was more than $800,000.
“It has been a long, long process and we appreciate everyone being patient with us, but, I think they will like the end result,” said Ryda Worthy, library director.
The library will begin opening for normal hours Thursday.
If first opened on Broad Street in December of 1975.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.