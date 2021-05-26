Bedford Care Center honors employee for 50 years of service

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A very special outdoor anniversary celebration was held on Wednesday at the Bedford Care Center in Hattiesburg.
Carolyn Keys was honored for her 50 years of service and dedication to the company and the residents living there.
Keys started her career in 1971 at the age of 17 when her mother fell ill, and she asked Keys to go work in her place.
“When I first came, I said this is not for me, and here I am 50 years later, sill here,” Keys said as she laughed.
She went on to say that helping others is what has kept her working there at the Bedford Care Center.
“I’ve been in other facilities and Bedford is one of the best I’ve seen,” Keys said. “They make you feel at home, and most of the people when you walk in, they greet you with a smile. It’s wonderful.”
In attendance were family, friends and coworkers, along with current Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and former Mayor Johnny DuPree and his wife.
Keys was presented with a plaque and a gift during a brief ceremony in front of the facility, which featured a few words from Barker. Lunch was provided to all those who attended the event.
