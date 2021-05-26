Bay Springs cancels Bayest for second year in a row

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Bay Springs has announced that it will cancel Bayfest for the second year in a row.
Mayor J.E. Smith said the festival brings about 25,000 people into the city over the course of three days. It is a beloved part of the city, which made the decision even hard to make.
Smith says Bayfest has to be planned three months in advance, and three months ago, they did not know where the fight against COVID-19 would be.
“I didn’t want to expose 25,000 people to COVID, it might spread,” Smith said. “People enjoy it, but on the other hand, we have to protect our citizens.”
Smith also says, if he is still mayor next year, he will work hard to bring the festival back.
