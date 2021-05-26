Army training battalion at Shelby gets new commander

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - One of the Army training units at Camp Shelby has a brand new commander.
Lt. Col. Wendy E. Bolton took over Wednesday morning as head of the 2nd Battalion, 410th Regiment Brigade Support Battalion. She replaces Lt. Col. Todd A. Wise, who led the battalion for two years.
The unit is one of four active-duty battalions that are part of the 177th Armored Brigade. That unit oversees and validates the training of the National Guard and Reserve forces at Camp Shelby.
“This is a different and unique organization, helping partner with and coaching and mentor our Reserve and National Guard partners, so I’m super excited about it and ready to jump in,” said Bolton.
“I loved being a battalion commander, but the Army says it’s time to go and they’re giving me a new challenge to go from there,” Wise said.
“For the folks here in Mississippi, I appreciate the welcome reception and the friendliness of everybody I encountered here, it was great.”
Lt. Col. Wise is moving on to become deputy commander of a brigade at Fort Hood, Texas.
Lt. Col. Bolton comes to Camp Shelby from Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, where she was deputy sustainment operations division chief with U.S. Army Central Command.
