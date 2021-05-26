AD47 Leadership Academy teams up with local law enforcement for 2nd straight year

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The seventh annual AD47 Leadership Academy is just around the corner and for the second straight year founder and Laurel native Akeem Davis introduces a new element to his camp.
“Cops and Cleats” was adopted last year to help develop healthy relationships with the Laurel community and local law enforcement.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox and Mississippi Highway Patrolman Travis Luck and their respective teams will join Davis and 100 campers on Saturday morning “between the bricks” at Laurel High School.
“The Lord has blessed all of us with a platform and I was able to use my platform with the Academy to say hey, ‘Chief and the Mississippi Highway Patrolman, y’all come out and let’s take the badge off and let’s have fun with these kids,’” Davis said.
“Unfortunately in our line of work, most of the time when you come in contact with law enforcement it’s negative,” Cox said. “It’s not always an arrest, it can be a traffic accident or someone stole something from you. So, it’s even that much more important for us to get out there in positive settings. And we had a great time last year and we’re looking forward to a great time this year.”
“We are more than just people on the side of the road stopping individuals or working accidents or whatever the case may be,” Luck said. “Not only do we protect out there, but we can come and take this uniform off and show them that we are a person of love. We are people that are just like them.”
Registration for Saturday’s event begins at 7 a.m. The free camp for kids aged 8 to 12 runs from 8 a.m. to noon.
