Wayne County celebrates graduates with parade

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Family and friends of Wayne County High School seniors lined the streets in downtown Waynesboro for their 2021 graduation parade Tuesday.
The cars lined up in the parking lot of the courthouse and then slowly preceded down Azalea Drive toward the high school.
Once arriving downtown, their names were called and Principal Bubba Hathorn presented the seniors with their diplomas.
Timothy Bonner was one of those graduates and said he just wanted to thank his parents and teachers for helping him along the way.
“Just thank you for helping me along the way, I know they’re proud of me, so I’m going to keep making them proud,” Bonner said.
Also giving others credit was graduate Jon Athanhoff, who offered these words of thanks.
“Thank you for pushing me to get where I am,” Athanhof said. “If it weren’t for most of you, I would not be graduating today, so I do appreciate you.”
Katelyn Walters took a moment to reflect on the years she spent in the Wayne County School District.
“It’s a bittersweet moment,” she said. “I’ve been looking forward to it, but it’s going to be sad leaving it all behind. It’s been a great four years here.”
A total of 204 Wayne County High School seniors accepted their diplomas for the 2021 school year.
