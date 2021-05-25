Southern Arena Theatre returns with live outdoor performance

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a longtime theatre organization at the University of Southern Mississippi are taking the stage this week to perform in front of a live audience for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
The performances are being held outdoors to make sure that both cast members and the audience can remain safe.
The members of Southern Arena Theatre think it’s way past time for a good laugh, so they’re bringing lots of laughs to the stage.
It’s all part of the first in-person production for the actors and crew members in more than a year.
“I’m so excited to be back. It feels like we are just pushing along. We’re getting back to where we were before the pandemic,” said USM senior Makallen Kelley.
“What a way to come back to live theatre,” said senior Cody Elsensohn. “It’s a small cast, no masks, outdoors, beautiful weather. It’s just going to be wonderful. We’re so excited.”
They’ve been rehearsing this week for their production of “The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales.” It’s based on a popular children’s book.
“It’s our first time doing it outside, so all of that adds up to a unique show for us,” said David Coley, assistant professor of theatre at USM.
“I think the kids will enjoy it a lot and parents and me, everybody’s going to enjoy it a lot because it’s hilarious,” said Aline Toloto, a set designer for the production.
Shows are Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week and Thursday, Friday and Saturday of next week beginning at 6:30 each night at the Theatre and Dance building’s outdoor stage.
Only 50 tickets are being sold for each performance, and you’re encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
