Partial lunar eclipse will be visible in Pine Belt Wednesday morning

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The night sky is filled with stars and wonderment. If you’re like me, it’s something beautiful to look at when you’re driving to work, but early Wednesday morning we’re going to see something pretty cool... A partial lunar eclipse!
So, what makes this event so special? To find out, we spoke with Kelsey Young, Ph.D., from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.
“These events really are rare,” Young said. “The last lunar eclipse we had was in 2019. So, they really don’t happen that often. And I know if I was in a place that I could see the lunar eclipse, I would certainly set those alarms, wake up early and get any kids out of the bed to see the lunar eclipse.”
This will also be an awesome learning experience for the kids as well! But the best part is, you don’t need any special tools, just your naked eye!
“Absolutely! This is a really accessible event. You don’t need special hardware, you don’t need special technology, you just need your eyes,” Young said. “You can make observations about the moon and start to unravel its secrets from right here on Earth without your eclipse glasses or without your telescope. It’s a really accessible celestial event.
The only drawback to tonight’s lunar eclipse is that the best viewing of it is going to happen just before sunrise. So, we’re not going to get the true, full effect. We’ll start to see the Earth shadow appear on the moon just after 4 a.m. and then it will reach its maximum for us and the Pine Belt just before 6:00 a.m., but the moon actually sets below the horizon at 6:01.
Even despite that, it will still be a wonderful moment to watch the heavens with you and your family.
