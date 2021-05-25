MSDH: Nearly 160 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported nearly 160 new COVID-19 cases across the state.
MSDH reported 157 additional cases and 13 new deaths Tuesday.
Three deaths were reported May 23, including one in Forrest County. Ten others were discovered during a review of death certificates between April 15-May 18, including two in Lamar County and one in Jones County.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 316,911 and 7,298, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,881 COVID-19 cases and 694 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,634 cases, 81 deaths
- Forrest: 7,742 cases, 153 deaths
- Jasper: 2,214 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,410 cases, 164 deaths
- Lamar: 6,276 cases, 88 deaths
- Marion: 2,703 cases, 80 deaths
- Perry: 1,264 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,638 cases, 42 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 306,872 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, 1,852,529 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 884,544 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,787,036 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
