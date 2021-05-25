‘Line-to-Line’ initiative to beef up MHP presence on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) _ Drivers traveling Interstate 55 for the next few days can expect to see a heightened law enforcement presence.
Highway patrol units in Mississippi, Tennessee and Louisiana are coordinating a “Line-to-Line” safety awareness initiative aimed at reducing accidents, getting impaired drivers off the road and reminding folks to buckle up and slow down.
“Our goal with ‘Line-to-Line’ is to raise driver-safety awareness as we approach the Memorial Day holiday travel period,” said Col. Randy Ginn, Mississippi Highway Patrol director. “We encourage drivers to remember that their actions behind the wheel have consequences, both good and bad, for themselves and others.
“If everyone will simply slow down, buckle up, put the phone down and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, we can all have a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend.”
The official MHP 2021 Memorial Day enforcement period begins on Friday at 12:01 a.m. and ends on Monday at midnight.
During the 2020 enforcement period, MHP investigated 157 crashes, including two fatalities.
Safety checkpoints will be established to detect impaired driving and the enforcement of seat belt laws.
