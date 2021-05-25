Jones County park reopening after Easter tornado, COVID-19 pandemic

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been over a year since the deadly 2020 Easter tornado outbreak swept across the Pine Belt, and now one Jones County park is reopening after making repairs to the damage it caused.
Big Creek Park in Soso will hold its grand reopening this Saturday.
“We’re all excited,” said Allen Wright, bureau director of the Pat Harrison Waterway District. “You know, this park means a lot to the people of Jones County and surrounding areas, and it’s been down for a long time. So, we’re very excited to see it reopen and just looking forward to a big day.”
On April 12th, 2020, an EF-4 tornado rampaged through the Pine Belt, striking the town of Soso and hitting one of the community’s favorite spots — Big Creek Park.
“We lost one cabin completely,” said park manager Teresa Dinwiddie. “We lost the roof off of the boat launch bathhouse. We lost our bathhouse in our swimming area and hundreds of trees… and our horse trail. It took a lot of damage.”
After shutting down originally for the COVID-19 pandemic and then repairing tornado damage, park officials tell us they are ready to welcome guests back to enjoy some outdoor fun.
“We have swimming, fishing, picnicking, camping,” Dinwiddie said. “And we’re still working on the horse trail. It’s about 75% complete now. We have two cabins that are probably 75% complete. We have two bungalows, we have 57 campsites with possibly eight to 10 more that we’re in the process of building now.”
Big Creek Park fans say they’re ready to get back to one of their favorite spots.
“I’m super excited,” said Donald Dinwiddie, a “junior manager” at Big Creek Park. “My favorite part is the beach. I like to swim.”
The grand reopening will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $3.25 for adults and $2.25 for children ages 2 to 12. Children under 2 get in free. Food and activities are included with paid admission, and tickets will be available at the gate.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.