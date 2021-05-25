Jones College men’s soccer headed to nationals for 1st time

From Jones College Sports Information Department
PERKINSTON, Miss. (WDAM) – Jones College men’s soccer team made history this past weekend.
Behind a flurry of second-half goals, the ninth-ranked Bobcats topped No. 12 Pearl River Community College 4-1 at Bary Thrash Field on the campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
The win not only gave Jones (12-3) its third consecutive Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference crown, but also the Region 23 championship.
And with the regional title in hand, the Bobcats qualified for the program’s first-ever trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division II national tournament.
The nationals are scheduled for June 5-10 in Wichita, Kan. The tournament will consist of four pods of three teams each.
The Bobcats will find out Thursday where they will be seeded and who they will face in Wichita.
“We knew all year that one of our teams from the MACCC was going to get into the national tournament,” Bobcats head coach Brendan Connolly said. “That was a little carrot we were chasing.”
Pearl River (11-4-1) will wait and see if it receives an at-large bid.
“We are there and there is a possibility that one of our other teams will get an at-large bid,” Connolly said. “I think the quality of our conference is such that we can get two teams in there this year.
“We’ve won our last (six) games and with our ranking, I hope we can be one of the top seeds. I hope one of the other MACCC teams can get in there, too.”
Connolly said his been playing with confidence.
“For us, I just feel like that we know how to win at the end of the day,” Connolly said. “We felt it, we knew it was there, and we went and took it.”
Sunday’s game was scoreless until the second half.
The Bobcats broke the ice about 16 minutes into the half when Elean Fajardo of Oak Grove High School scored.
Fifteen minutes later, Matt Burke scored off an assist by Fajardo for a 2-0 Bobcats lead.
Pearl River made good on a penalty kick by Mohammed Diallo to get back within a goal at 2-1.
But the Bobcats immediately responded, when Bennett Gibson of Sacred Heart High School scored 23 seconds later off an Andrew Craig assist to bump the lead back to a much more comfortable two-goal cushion at 3-1.
Connolly said Gibson’s goal was crucial.
“You are kind of nervous at that moment in the game,” Connolly said. “But Bennett Gibson has really stepped it up in the second half of the season and for him to get that goal was fully deserved. I’m really proud of him.
“The game went perfect for us, apart from giving them a goal. We are getting used to winning and we want to win and we want to keep that going.”
John Mark Rose closed the scoring with a goal with less than seven minutes to play.
Bobcat goalkeeper Peyton Wilbanks went the full 90 minutes and had seven saves.
Jones ended up taking 18 shots, including 10 shots on goal. The Wildcats took 12 shots, including eight shots on goal.
It’s been a different soccer season this year because of COVID-19.
The MACCC usually plays its matches in the fall, but the NJCAA postponed the 2020 fall season to this spring because of the coronavirus.
Connolly said it’s been a long haul to get to this point.
“We started talking about this getting in group messages a while back,” he said. “Every team in our league has been like that. This is the most competitive the league has ever been. Pearl River, Mississippi Gulf Coast, Hinds … you have to give them credit for getting this season in and having a really good, competitive season.”
In the end, the Bobcats rose to the challenge and captured an unprecedented third consecutive conference crown.
“I’m saying back-to-back-to-back,” Connolly said. “I’m not going to say ‘three-peat.’ We’re just going to keep adding ‘back’ to them.
“I’m really proud of the lads.”
