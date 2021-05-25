HPD asking for public’s help in locating missing person

HPD asking for public’s help in locating missing person
Hattiesburg police are asking for help in locating Lashaun "Shaun" Collins, who was was last seen in the 100 block of East Third Street in Hattiesburg. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff | May 25, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated May 25 at 11:09 AM

HATTIERSBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing female.

Lashaun “Shaun” Collins, 37, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Sunday in the 100 block of East Third Street.

Collins has black hair and roughly 5 feet, 9 inches, tall and weighs about 100 pounds. No description was available for what clothing she was wearing.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to please contact the Hattiesburg police.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.