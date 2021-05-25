HPD asking for public’s help in locating missing person

HATTIERSBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing female.
Lashaun “Shaun” Collins, 37, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Sunday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
Collins has black hair and roughly 5 feet, 9 inches, tall and weighs about 100 pounds. No description was available for what clothing she was wearing.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to please contact the Hattiesburg police.
