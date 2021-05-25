Hattiesburg Public School District prepares for summer programs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer is right around the corner, and the Hattiesburg Public School District is preparing for its summer programs.
Superintendent Robert Williams says each student will be allowed to attend their own schools for the programs and there is something for every grade level K through 11.
“Well, we normally do not offer it for our fourth and fifth graders, but this year we will offer it for all of our students,” Williams said. “In addition to that, we will be providing transportation for our students as well.”
Williams says they are also partnering with Pearl River Community College for ACT boot camp, which will prepare the junior and seniors for the test.
Williams is encouraging every parent to enroll their kids in the various programs because it will be a great learning enrichment.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.