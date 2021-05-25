Hattiesburg Fire Station #9 opens

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg city officials and first responders gathered at Fire Station #9 for a “hose-cutting” ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the new station’s opening.
Hattiesburg Fire Department Chief Sherrocko Stewart used extrication tools firefighters are trained to use in emergencies to cut the hose.
The station is located on U.S. Highway 49 North at Irby Road. It features two engine bays, space for a pickup truck as well as a rescue boat.
Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said having a boat at this location along the Bouie River is essential to their response efforts.
“Being able to have it up here, over on Pep’s Pointe Road that’s easily flooded a lot, and we’ve had to respond up here several times on floorings. So being able to have a boat up here will be just a better tool in our pocket,” Wade said.
The station plans to have three or four firefighters staffing the station full time. Wade said that number can change based on what type of weather or events are happening in the area. The station is just under 10,000 square feet total, featuring eight bedrooms, a kitchen, common areas, offices, a safe room and a police sub-station.
“The substation, we’ll have an office here so an officer has an opportunity to come by and do his reports,” Police Chief Peggy Sealy said. “Also, at a later date, possibly a civilian could be staffed up here where the citizens have a better, a quicker location for them to come file police reports.”
Sealy said the sub-station is a great opportunity for a stronger police presence in the area, increasing response times.
Fire Station #9 also improves the fire rating for the area.
“A fire rating indicates a community’s fire fighting and fire suppression capacity and directly translates into the insurance rates that the homeowners and businesses owners pay,” Mayor Toby Barker said.
“Prior to this station, the fire rating up here was like a Class 10, so it improved it to where it can have the same class rating as the whole city, which is a Class 3,” Wade said. “It helps your insurance premiums, whether it’s residential or commercial, and just provides a quicker response.”
The station is now fully functioning and operational.
