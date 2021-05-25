Hattiesburg council candidates discuss platforms at forum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County NAACP, the Pine Belt League of Women Voters and Mississippi Move held a political forum for council candidates in Hattiesburg on Tuesday night. The event took place at the Jackie Dole Sherill Community Center with council candidates for wards one, three and four.
On the June 8 ballot, Ken Chambers is challenging incumbent Jeffrey George in Ward 1. In Ward 3, Picasso Nelson is up against incumbent Carter Carrol. In Ward 4, former councilman Dave Ware is challenging incumbent Mary Dryden.
“And that is why tonight is so important, the next couple weeks are so important, to educate the public about what our candidates have to say so that we can make an educated vote,” said Pine Belt League of Women Voters president Peg Ciraldo.
At the forum, candidates presented their platforms and voters asked questions. Questions like what will candidates do out rundown and abandoned properties? How do we stop litter and sewage odors from affecting neighborhoods? And how will the city and first responders like police work to strengthen community relations and protect all citizens?
Ciraldo urges voters to get to know their local representatives, saying it affects their lives and much more.
“What’s going on around you affects the state, the United States and it affects the world,” Ciraldo said. “That sounds dramatic, but that’s how it works, because who I have on my city council, who I have as my mayor, it affects my schools, my roads, my businesses my economy, that affects my state.”
The Forrest County NAACP, Pine Belt League of Women Voters and Mississippi Move will hold a mayoral debate on June 3 between LaKeylah White and incumbent Toby Barker.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 8 for the municipal election. If you have questions about your polling location, you can contact the Hattiesburg city clerk for more information.
