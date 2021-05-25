Former Earl Travillion students celebrate 50th class anniversary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Back in December 1969, changes were on the horizon at Earl Travillion High School and in Forrest County. School integration was about the shake the lives of many students.
Lillie Jackson-Easton was a junior at the time, and she says the transition was not an easy one.
“They didn’t tell us, until right before Christmas vacation that we wouldn’t be going to Earl Travillion anymore,” Jackson-Easton said. “That they were splitting us into three districts, Petal, North Forrest and Brooklynn. So that was a scary thing.”
She says racial tensions were still high and they impacted many of her high school milestones, including her junior prom at a new school.
“They didn’t include us in the prom,” Jackson-Easton said. “They took their prom to the country club. It was not integrated, so that’s why they had it there.”
And after all these years, her original junior class from Earl Travillion decided to come together and hold a graduation and prom. It’s something they are happy about because it never happened.
“We are so excited,” Jackson-Easton said. “We don’t know what to do, girl. I mean, really we have classmates coming from out of town. We have quite a few classmates participating that are in town.”
The classmates have stayed close over the years even though they graduated from different high schools in 1971.
Class president Ruth Myers says she is just thankful to be able to see it.
“I would like to think God for one, for allowing us to even get together,” Myers said. “Many of our classmates have passed on, and we would just like to think God that we are here.”
Myers says they will honor those classmates with a golden diploma and present them to their families.
They will have their golden graduation ceremony on Friday and their prom on Saturday.
Both events will be held in the Earl Travillion Attendance Center gym.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.