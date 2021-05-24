Woman wanted in West 4th shooting turns herself in to HPD

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ A woman wanted by Hattiesburg police in connection with a May 21 shooting in the 2400 block of West Fourth Street is in custody.
According to Hattiesburg police, Dominez Williams, 26, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of hindering prosecution and one count of accessory after the fact of a felony.
Williams became the second person arrested in connection with the shooting that took place shortly after midnight on May 21.
Demarco Griffith, 20, turned himself in to authorities Saturday, according to HPD.
Griffith was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Both Griffith and Williams have been booked into the Forrest County Jail.
