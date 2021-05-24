Waynesboro woman dead after apparent accidental shooting

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman died in an apparent accidental shooting in Waynesboro on Saturday.
The Waynesboro Police Department responded to the shooting at a home located on White Oak Street around noon.
Police Investigator Jerome Jackson said a woman living in the home had been shot.
She was transported to Wayne General Hospital and then to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson where she later died.
Details about the incident aren’t being released at this time, but Jackson said it appears that the shooting was accidental.
The investigation is ongoing.
