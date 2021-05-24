Sunny and warm through the week; storms possible this weekend

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Monday morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. Today will be partly cloudy with clouds moving in this afternoon.
Highs will top out into the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s this evening with lows in the low 60s.
Expect more of the same for Tuesday; mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.
We’ll stay warm throughout the rest of the week with highs in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. The humidity will also begin to creep in late this week.
Our heat bubble will break down by the weekend, allowing hit-or-miss thunderstorms for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
