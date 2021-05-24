Revenge porn law set to take effect in Mississippi July 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Revenge porn is a problem that’s been reported across Mississippi. But there hasn’t been a way to prosecute it as a crime.
Jennifer Patrick learned the hard way that Mississippi doesn’t have a revenge porn law when she became a victim.
“The I love you’s and then someone does something like that to you,” explained Patrick. “That,to me, is like the ultimate form or disrespect and betrayal.”
Photos she shared during their relationship ended up on Facebook and then a dating site with her phone number included.
“He did that because I quit talking to him,” she said. “And that was his way of trying to get me to converse with him, to talk to him. I had blocked him on everything.”
She did go to police but was told the most he could be charged with was obscene electronic communication. And the case was never settled since they couldn’t prove who did it since the photos were originally sent voluntarily. Lawmakers unsuccessfully attempted to get a revenge porn bill passed in 2019 but were successful in this year’s attempt.
“We were only four states that didn’t have this,” described Sen. Jeremy England. “This was available to people in other states, our sister states.”
As for the consequences that will kick in when the law takes effect July 1, the first offense would be a misdemeanor with jail time of up to six months and/or a fine of up to $1,000 dollars. A second offense makes it a felony and the max jail time goes up to a year with a max fine up to $2,000.
“Human nature is that look, there’s a crime that’s been committed,” said England. “There’s definitely something wrong that has happened but until we create a statute and make it illegal...prosecutors hands were tied. They really couldn’t do anything to help these individuals.”
Patrick’s reaction when she found out about the law?
“I was like at least somebody’s going to get that recourse they need that I didn’t have that option,” said Jennifer Patrick.
The law will also make it an automatic felony if someone shares the images with the intent to make profit from them.
