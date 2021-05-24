Pine Belt Hospitals update visitation policies

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For the past year, hospitals have been full of patients, many battling COVID-19, but visitors have been vacant. Now, Pine Belt hospitals are opening their doors to welcome visitors back.
Forrest General Hospital, Merit Health Wesley and South Central Regional Medical Center are slowly accepting more visitors into hospital halls.
Dr. Stephen Farrell, chief medical officer at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, said his staff looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guideline carefully to make the decision.
“The most difficult time for anybody is when they’re ill and in the hospital,” Farrell said. “It’s been very difficult for people who are ill, the elderly, to come into the hospital and not have social support. It’s been difficult for staff who need some assistance with patients not to have people there to help with them.”
Dr. Deepu Thoppil, head of internal medicine at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, agreed that it was safest to shut down visiting during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was strange and difficult.
“Most of the time when you have a family member in the hospital, you’re flooded by well-wishers, and for the first time, we really didn’t see that,” Thoppil said. “What I like to say is if you want to know about my health, you probably have to ask my wife, and in some cases, family members know as much if not more than we do about our own healthcare. So their absence was noticed.”
Now that the pandemic is subsiding, loved ones are gaining more access to patients.
“Patients and guests at South Central are pleased with the expanded policy and feel as though things are beginning to feel like they are getting back to some sense of normal again,” said Beth Endom, chief nursing officer at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
As of Monday, all three hospitals have more open policies in place. Each hospital allows two visitors per patient during visiting hours. Masks are required and there are still age and COVID-19 related restrictions specific to each facility.
Forrest General Hospital does not allow any visitors under the age of 12, and COVID-19 positive patients cannot receive visitors, with very rare exceptions. Common areas such as the cafeteria, restroom, gift shop no longer have capacity restrictions, but masks are required. Forrest General’s visiting hours are:
- Hospital Visiting Hours: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., seven days a week.
- Outpatient Colonial Lobby Entrance: 5:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.
- ICU Visiting Hours:10 a.m. – 11 a.m., 2 p.m. – 3 p.m., 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Merit Health Wesley changed its policies on May 3, offering open visitation for non-COVID inpatients and outpatients. This includes the emergency department, all outpatient departments and all clinics. All visitors must pass by a temperature monitor and sanitizing station on their way in. Masks are required throughout the facility. Merit Health’s visiting hours are:
- ICU Visiting Hours: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. daily.
- CVR Visiting Hours: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. daily.
At South Central Regional Medical Center, open visitation is allowed for family members and friends of medical-surgical patients who are not in isolation due to COVID. Two visitors are allowed in a patient room at a time, except for the emergency department, where policy still restricts to one visitor in a treatment room. Masks are required and no one under of age of 18 is allowed as a visitor at SCRMC. Its visiting hours are:
- Obstetrics/Pediatric Visiting Hours: 6 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., 7 days a week.
- ICU Visiting Hours: 6 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., 7 days a week. Visitation per time period will be limited to 20 minutes.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.