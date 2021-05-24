MSDH: 462 COVID-19 cases added over weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 480 new COVID-19 cases across the state over the weekend.
MSDH reported 482 additional cases and six new deaths Monday.
Four deaths were reported over the weekend, from May 19-May 21. Two more deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Feb. 23-May 11.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 316,754 and 7,285, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,868 COVID-19 cases and 690 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,632 cases, 81 deaths
- Forrest: 7,739 cases, 152 deaths
- Jasper: 2,213 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,405 cases, 163 deaths
- Lamar: 6,275 cases, 86 deaths
- Marion: 2,702 cases, 80 deaths
- Perry: 1,264 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,638 cases, 42 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 305,388 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
According to MSDH, 1,89,798 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 878,279 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
To date, 2,762,752 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
