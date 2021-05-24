Man wanted in Jones County for molestation, sexual battery

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for sex crimes against children.
David Blackwell, 30, is wanted on charges of molestation and sexual battery.
The sheriff’s department said in a news release that the alleged victims are two girls under the age of 10.
According to JCSD, Blackwell has shown a “propensity for violence” in previous encounters with law enforcement.
Blackwell has been listed in the FBI’s National Crime Information System to make other law enforcement agencies across the nation aware of his wanted status.
If you have any information regarding Blackwell’s location, you are asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
