Laurel councilman looking for ramp recipient for ‘Summer of Service’

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel’s Ward 1 Councilman Jason Capers is looking for a Laurel resident in need of a wheelchair ramp for their home as a part of his “Summer of Service” program.
Last year, kids gathered for the program and built a wheelchair ramp for Cynthia Earnest, a Laurel resident who was undergoing chemotherapy at the time. Earnest said that the ramp has been a tremendous help to not only herself, but the rest of her family as well.
“There is not a day that I don’t use the ramp,” Earnest said. “I recall falling at least seven times, and my family used to have to carry me in a wheelchair up the stairs. Luckily, that will never be the case anymore.”
“To be able to give back means the world to me. There is such a joy in doing for other people what they can’t do for themselves,” Capers said. “I hope to be able to spread that to others in the community and especially to our young people, the next generation coming up.”
If you would like to have your child set up for the program, there will be an initial meeting on June 18 at 9 a.m. at Laurel Middle School to join. The program is free for all interested.
If you know anyone who is in need of a wheelchair ramp for their home, contact Capers via email at jasoncapers@me.com or via phone at 601-323-2762.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.