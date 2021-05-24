Lack of obstetrics beds could contribute to state’s high infant mortality rate, officials say

“One particular area this is important is in that post-partum period where moms may think, ‘OK, I’m not pregnant anymore, I’m having this problem. I’ll go to into my local emergency department.’ But she’s actually suffering a complication from pregnancy like pre-eclampsia and that has to be identified and treated in accordance with obstetrics standards that if that hospital is not aware of them, they may undertreat or discharge that patient who really would otherwise be admitted if an obstetric provider had evaluated her,” Collier said.