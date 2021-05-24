Jones County man wanted on child abuse charges captured

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ A 39-year-old Moselle man wanted on five counts of felonious child abuse was arrested Saturday night in Jones County.
Douglas Joseph Lovett was captured by deputies Saturday night at a residence on Augusta Road. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center shortly after 11:30 p.m.
Lovett was wanted on a bench warrant in relation to five counts of child abuse and one count of sexual battery.
“We would like to thank local news media outlets and the public for sharing our press release and social media posts regarding this wanted subject,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “The tips we receive and the pressure that is applied to those who are wanted very often leads to their capture.
“Mr. Lovett is facing serious charges and is currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.”
