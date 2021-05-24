JCSD gearing up to enforce 2021 ‘Click-It-Or-Ticket’ campaign

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Jones County Sheriff’s Department will join law enforcement around the state and across the nation in the 2021 “Click It Or Ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign.
The two-week effort will run from May 24 through June 6.
“We are not handing out tickets for the thrill of it,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “This campaign is about saving lives and reducing injuries associated with motor vehicle crashes.”
Jones County deputies will work overtime details during the enforcement campaign, funded by a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.
The campaign is meant to address those who are not wearing seat belts and not buckling up children in child-restraint car seats.
“Nationally, in 2019, 51 percent of males and 40 percent of females killed in automobile crashes were unrestrained,” Berlin said. “For those of us in law enforcement who have worked injury and fatality crashes, especially those involving children, we see first-hand the benefits of seat belt and child restraint seat usage.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 9,466 unbuckled passenger-vehicle occupants were killed in the United States in 2019.
In that same year, 55 percent of passenger-vehicle occupants killed at night were not wearing seat belts.
Deputies will have added focus on night-time seat-belt and child-restraint seat enforcement as a result.
“Just follow the law and buckle up yourself and all occupants in your vehicle when driving,” Berlin said.
