Hundreds of Mississippians plan to protest Initiative 65 reversal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been just over a week since the Mississippi Supreme Court overturned Initiative 65, leaving many people outraged.
“We want the people’s will to be upheld,” said Donnie Collins, who’s upset with the recent ruling. “People have spoken on these initiative processes; we want them upheld. We want Initiative 65 upheld.”
Collins was one of the many voters in the state who voted in favor of legalizing medical marijuana.
Now, hundreds of others are rallying to voice their frustrations.
“That’s the whole reason we have an initiative process, so Mississippians have a way to get things on the ballot to vote on them and make them a part of our constitution,” Collins expressed. “They just took that away from us.”
The state required an equal number of signatures to come from each of the state’s five congressional districts that were in place prior to the 2000 Census.
However, the state lost congressional district following the release of the 2000 numbers. The constitution was never updated to reflect that change.
“They (The Mississippi Supreme Court) could’ve upheld it, and then said going forward you have to change these laws,” said Collins.
The group protesting is called ‘We are the 74’, symbolizing the roughly 74 percent of Mississippians who voted in favor of Initiative 65 back in November.
Collins helped organize the group and the protest.
He said there are a number of residents in the state who need and would benefit from medical marijuana to help treat their ongoing illnesses.
The demonstration will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday outside the Mississippi Supreme Court.
Though many are upset over the recent decision, Collins said their number one objective is to remain peaceful while spreading their message.
“It really just breaks down to people are sick and tired of our legislators and elected officials not listening to their constituents,” said Collins.
