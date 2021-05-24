Hattiesburg shooting suspect arrested in Georgia

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hub City man wanted for a Hattiesburg shooting in late March is back in Forrest County after being arrested in Georgia.
Gregory Estes, 20, was transported to the Forrest County Jail after being arrested on April 8 in Cobb County, Georgia on unrelated charges.
Police said Estes was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle and criminal street gang activity.
Estes was wanted by Hattiesburg police for a March 29 shooting near Mayfair and Hardy Street.
No one was injured in the shooting, but two vehicles were struck by gunfire.
Three others, 19-year-old Anthony Parker Jr., 20-year-old Reagan McDonald and 20-year-old Elmaria Young, were arrested a day after the shooting and charged in connection to it.
Parker was charged with aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity. McDonald and Young were charged with accessory before the fact of a felony.
