Hattiesburg murder suspect arrested in Biloxi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man arrested in Biloxi has been charged with murder in connection to a March fight that police say resulted in the death of a 68-year-old Hub City man.
U.S. Marshals and the Biloxi Police Department arrested 28-year-old Larry Bourne on Monday.
Bourne was transported to the Forrest County Jail and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leroy Shelton. He also faces a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Police said the charges stem from a fight between Bourne and Shelton that occurred on the night of March 11 on Toney Drive.
According to police, the two were involved in an ongoing dispute that escalated when Shelton arrived at the home of Bourne.
On April 24, Shelton died from injuries he sustained in the fight, police said.
Police consulted with the District Attorney’s Office as the investigation progressed and charges moved forward.
The investigation is ongoing.
