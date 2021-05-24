Georgia bats too much for Ole Miss in regular season finale

The Rebel offense went three up, three down before the UGA offense did further damage. McDaniel gave up a leadoff single to Ben Anderson, bringing Miller out to the mound, who gave up consecutive hits, one of which yielded an RBI and gave the Bulldogs a three-run lead. With runners at the corners and two outs, Garrett Blaylock blasted a three-run home run to the scoreboard in right field. The Bulldogs busted the game open at 8-2 going into the fifth. Cannon went 1-2-3 through the Ole Miss order for a second consecutive inning, then the Bulldogs threatened once again with Dougherty on the mound. King hit a leadoff single while Cole Tate reached on a throwing error, but three strikeouts brought the game to the sixth without further issue.