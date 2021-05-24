Forrest County’s MSDH vaccination site to relocate, transition to walk-in

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health vaccination site in Forrest County is moving to a new location.
The site at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg will be moved to the Forrest County Safe Room and transition from drive-thru to walk-in beginning Tuesday.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be administered at the site, with the Pfizer vaccine available to patients as young as 12 years old. Parents of minors can schedule an appointment online here.
The Forrest County Safe Room is located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg.
