Forrest County employees to receive pay raise

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County employees should be on the lookout for a pay raise in the near future.
The Forrest County Board of Supervisors voted to increase the pay of their employees Monday morning during an unscheduled board meeting. Each employee will receive a $1 raise on their hourly pay.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss pandemic relief funds that will be coming into the county soon.
Leaders say the raise is just one way to show their appreciation.
“They are public servants, they work hard and they’re underpaid. So we were able to use some of this money to enhance their pay so we’re proud to be able to give every Forrest County employee a $1 raise today,” said Board President David Hogan.
The board also voted to purchase medical vehicles for AAA Ambulance Service, which Hogan said will allow them to better serve patients before they make it to the emergency room.
“We’re going to be purchasing two new ambulances for AAA ambulance company,” Hogan said. “Forrest County is a third owner in that, and they asked for assistance. They have the automated lift for the gurney and additional life-saving equipment.”
Lastly, they’ve decided to spend a substantial about of money at the Forrest County Health Department.
“The health department is securing a grant to help, but the supervisors will allocate some of the federal funds to helping renovate the building,” Hogan said.
Hogan mentioned they are still working to determine ways to spend the money because they cannot spend it on infrastructure.
