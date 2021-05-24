Early morning house fire in Wayne County kills 3

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early Monday morning fire in Wayne County killed a 61-year-old grandfather and his two juvenile grandsons.
Wayne County fire departments responded to the fire on Wilson Drive around 1:35 a.m. after receiving a report that a home was fully involved with occupants trapped inside, according to Wayne County fire officials.
Firefighters arrived shortly afterward and suppressed the blaze but soon determined there were fatalities involved and promptly called the coroner, who after arriving, confirmed the fatalities.
The State Fire Marshall has been at the scene and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
Names of the victims are being held until the next of kin can be notified.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.