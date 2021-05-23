Pine Belt teams inch closer to state championships

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt teams punched their respective tickets to the state championships in Pearl on Saturday and two more inched closer to that reality. Here’s a look at Saturday’s action.
- Oak Grove (8) Pearl (4)
- Warriors advance to the Class 6A South State Title; will face Northwest Rankin.
- Sumrall (3) Stone (2)
- Bobcats advance to the Class 4A State Title; will face West Lauderdale.
- Magee (8) Clarkdale (3)
- Trojans advance to the Class 3A State Title; will face Booneville.
- Taylorsville (17) Loyd Star (0)
- Tartars force a game 3 in the Class 2A South State series; will visit Loyd Star on Monday.
- Resurrection (5) Stringer (3)
- Red Devils’ season comes to an end in the Class 1A South State Title.
*West Jones visits Pascagoula on Monday at 7 p.m. in game 2 of their Class 5A South State series.
