Pine Belt teams inch closer to state championships
By Taylor Curet | May 23, 2021 at 12:20 AM CDT - Updated May 23 at 12:20 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt teams punched their respective tickets to the state championships in Pearl on Saturday and two more inched closer to that reality. Here’s a look at Saturday’s action.

  • Oak Grove (8) Pearl (4)
    • Warriors advance to the Class 6A South State Title; will face Northwest Rankin.
  • Sumrall (3) Stone (2)
    • Bobcats advance to the Class 4A State Title; will face West Lauderdale.
  • Magee (8) Clarkdale (3)
    • Trojans advance to the Class 3A State Title; will face Booneville.
  • Taylorsville (17) Loyd Star (0)
    • Tartars force a game 3 in the Class 2A South State series; will visit Loyd Star on Monday.
  • Resurrection (5) Stringer (3)
    • Red Devils’ season comes to an end in the Class 1A South State Title.

*West Jones visits Pascagoula on Monday at 7 p.m. in game 2 of their Class 5A South State series.

