Perry County School District looking for bids to reroof middle school gym

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County School District is currently taking bids for a client to reroof the Perry Central Middle School gymnasium.
The gym has some typical wear and tear and needs to be redone.
Perry County School District Superintendent Dr. Gregory Dearman stated on a phone call with WDAM that they are hoping to get this project taken care of before the start of the upcoming school year.
Bids may be submitted in person or at www.llgarchplans.com under the project name.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.