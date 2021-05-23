A.W. Watson Field at Boston Park set to receive needed upgrades

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council unanimously agreed to make needed changes to A.W. Watson Field at Boston Park earlier this week in a city council meeting.
The need for changes was brought forth by Laurel Ward 7 Councilman Anthony Page. It states in the meeting agenda that upgrades include new fencing and renovations to the press box.
A.W. Watson Field is home to the Laurel Black Cats, a semi-professional baseball team that was originally one of Mississippi’s Negro League franchises. MLB greats were on the team at a point such as Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Satchel Paige.
It is unclear when the improvements will begin, but there is a sign on the field currently stating that it is closed for maintenance.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.